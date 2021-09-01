CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Uplisting to TSX

"The Toronto Stock Exchange is among the global leaders in listing public companies and is the premier exchange in Canada," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "Uplisting to the TSX is an important milestone for CubicFarms as it provides us with broader access to investors seeking best-in-class ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments in ag-tech."

On October 21, 2021, the Company is hosting the highly-anticipated CubicFarms AMPLIFIED one-hour online event to launch its new ag-tech category and share its current and future CubicFarms and HydroGreen technologies. Special event guest speakers include Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, sustainability expert Henry Gordon-Smith, Dr. Lenore Newman, Director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley (UVF), and more. To receive your complimentary ticket to CubicFarms AMPLIFIED and be notified when event registration opens, please contact [email protected].

The Company is pleased to announce that we have renegotiated and eliminated 4,067,759 share purchase warrants and reduced the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding warrants by approximately 36% to 6,399,371 warrants. The Company's sole warrant holder, Cubic Manufacturing Ltd., cancelled 4,067,759 share purchase warrants and exercised 3,662,966 of its remaining 10,062,337 share purchase warrants on August 20, 2021.

CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

