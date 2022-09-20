CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Completion of $6.4 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announced that it has completed the closing of a CAD6.4 million secured revolving term loan (the "Term Loan") to support business operations (the "Closing").

The Term Loan amount increased from CAD6.25 million, as previously announced on September 14, 2022, to CAD6.4 million. The Company drew the full amount at Closing.

The lender of the Term Loan also received share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in HydroGreen, Inc. ("HGI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to purchase, in aggregate, approximately USD4.8 million of HGI shares at a USD20.0 million pre-money valuation, in accordance with the previous announcement.

