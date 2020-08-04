CubicFarm Systems Corp. announces appointment of Sandy Gerber as Head of Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandy Gerber as Head of Marketing, effective immediately.

As Head of Marketing for CubicFarms, Ms. Gerber is responsible for creating and launching a global marketing strategy that successfully positions CubicFarms in the market and drives lead generations and sales.

Sandy Gerber (CNW Group/CubicFarm Systems Corp.)

Ms. Gerber, an award-winning marketer and communications strategist, has revitalized marketing and communications programs for companies of all sizes for over 20 years, including some of Canada's most beloved brands such as Molson Canada, Appleton Estate, BC Lottery Corp, the University of British Columbia, and St. John Ambulance. Her marketing and communications expertise includes differentiation strategy, brand development, customer experience, business development and digital content marketing.

Ms. Gerber previously held executive and senior marketing leadership positions in a wide range of industries including advertising, consumer goods, heavy equipment, and non-profit.

Her innovative marketing strategies include Molson Canada's online community, "iam.ca"; Canada's first e-gaming platform, "PlayNow"; the revitalization of St. John Ambulance's iconic 900-year-old brand; and Wesgroup Equipment's successful "G.R.I.T." customer service program.

She is the author of two books and the founder of three successful companies. As the CEO of NEXT Marketing Agency, Ms. Gerber set a new standard for B2C and B2B innovative marketing, growing the agency into one of British Columbia's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies.

CubicFarms CEO Dave Dinesen commented: "I'm excited that Sandy has joined our team. Her ability to define and refine a company's message to better connect with customers is exactly what we're looking for. I'm looking forward to Sandy's help in telling the CubicFarms story – that we're leading an industry and we are passionate in helping our grower customers be successful in both the fresh produce and livestock feed sectors."

Sandy Gerber, Head of Marketing, commented: "I am excited to create a global brand presence and differentiated marketing strategy for CubicFarms to grow exponentially. CubicFarms possesses a winning combination of industry-leading technology and growing expertise, fast-paced culture of innovation, and vision to improve food production efficiencies and food security – to ultimately help farmers feed the world sustainably and profitably."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is a technology company that is developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary technologies enable growers around the world to produce high-quality, predictable crop yields. CubicFarms has two distinct technologies that address two distinct markets. The first technology is its patented CubicFarm™ System, which contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops. Using its unique, undulating-path growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. CubicFarms leverages its patented technology by operating its own R&D facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, selling the System to growers, licensing its technology and providing vertical farming expertise to its customers.

The second technology is CubicFarms' HydroGreen System for growing nutritious livestock feed. This system utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. The HydroGreen System is fully automated and performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding – all with the push of a button – to deliver nutritious livestock feed without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment and transportation. The HydroGreen System not only provides superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal, but also enables significant environmental benefits to the farm.

SOURCE CubicFarm Systems Corp.

For further information: Kimberly Lim, [email protected], Phone: +1-236-858-6491, www.cubicfarms.com