Cubed Biotech announces Special Warrant Raise

Cubed provides plans for a $5 million dollar Special Warrant Raise

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Cubed Biotech Inc. ("Cubed" or the "Company"), a future psychedelic biotech manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that we have entered into an engagement letter with INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR Financial") to conduct a private placement on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis to raise up to $5 million through the issuance of special warrants (the "Special Warrants") at a price of $0.65 per Special Warrant (the "Offering"). INFOR Financial and Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood Securities"), two of Canada's leading independent investment banks, are acting as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

Each Special Warrant will be exercisable into one unit, each comprised of one Class A common share (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Class A common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is expected to be exercisable into one Class A common share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof. The Special Warrants will be automatically exercised on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day following the date on which a final prospectus (the "Qualification Prospectus") is filed with and a receipt (or deemed receipt) is issued therefor; and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following the closing date. In the event that a receipt for the Qualification Prospectus has not been issued on the date that is 120 days following the closing date, each Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive 1.2 units per Special Warrant.



"We are proud & excited about this key inflection point of our business. Effective immediately, we will begin to market the Offering and work towards the completion of audited financial statements and appointment of new key board members. Having a financial advisor like INFOR Financial that has backed us since inception, alongside Haywood Securities as the co-lead agents gives the Board of Directors a great deal of confidence as we approach operational milestones like commercialization, regulatory approvals and completion of construction on our cGMP manufacturing facility. A very special "Thank You!" must go out to all our 200+ shareholders who have supported us to date".

- Anthony Rossi, President

ABOUT CUBED BIOTECH INC.

Cubed Biotech is a Canadian company that intends to develop & produce psychedelic medicine inspired by historical ethnobotany to disrupt the current treatments of mental illness & addiction. Subject to required regulatory approvals and exemptions, the Company intends to cultivate, extract and also synthesize natural entheogens (Psilocybin from Mushrooms, Mescaline from Cacti, and Ayahuasca's DMT & MAO-inhibitors), manufacture pharmaceutical mental-health & addiction medicines and develop its own proprietary compound through clinical trials for pharmaceutical-grade distribution and commercialization.

Please visit www.cubedbiotech.com for more information or contact:

For further information: Adam Coape-Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, Cubed Biotech Inc., [email protected], 514.592.0296; For Investment Inquiries, please contact: Anthony Rossi, President, Cubed Biotech Inc., [email protected], 416.931.4476