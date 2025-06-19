CUBE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LEADING AI OPERATIONAL RISK PROVIDER, ACIN

Acin acquisition provides CUBE with first-to-market and strategic capability delivering transformative end-to-end automated regulatory compliance and risk management

CUBE's enhanced capabilities include automated mapping between regulations and controls, traceability and 'opt-in' anonymised and aggregated industry benchmarking and analytics

Beginning of an expanded global industry collaboration led by CUBE and supported by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Lloyds Banking Group to accelerate AI innovation, reduce compliance costs and raise industry risk standards

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), announces the acquisition of Acin, a London-headquartered RegTech and global operational risk AI and technology provider for the financial services sector.

CUBE's acquisition of Acin creates one unified platform covering regulatory compliance and operational risk.

The acquisition further expands CUBE's existing capabilities, with a proven regulatory controls data network and full traceability. It accelerates CUBE's mission to help the financial services sector and adjacent regulated industries to navigate increasingly complex compliance and risk environments – providing an industry-first data driven end-to-end regulatory compliance and risk management platform.

Acin's AI-based platform empowers financial institutions to safely digitise their non-financial risk analysis, using groundbreaking data intelligence and analytic capabilities. Acin has established a network that calibrates control data and facilitates the appropriate sharing of best practice and standards between financial institutions. This creates new opportunities for regulatory compliance and risk mitigation, as customers can compare processes and best practices against their anonymised peers, offering valuable insight to enhance controls while maintaining full privacy and integrity of data.

The acquisition also signals the beginning of an expanded global industry collaboration led by CUBE and supported by five leading banks, with others expected to join over the coming year. This will enable broader collaboration in all areas of financial services compliance and risk.

Commenting on the acquisition of Acin, CUBE's Founder & CEO Ben Richmond, said: "This is a significant step forward in how financial services firms across the globe can take a truly integrated approach to their compliance and risk management. Since the founding of CUBE fifteen years ago, we've become recognised for the transformational solutions we've delivered in compliance. We'll now build on this by connecting the first and second lines of defence with a whole new end-to-end capability, which at its core will be the best of what AI can deliver for transformation."

"The work that Acin's been doing to enable industry benchmarking is also the perfect platform for the start of CUBE's industry-wide collaboration initiative. It's a first for the industry, and we see a significant opportunity for firms to reduce costs and make better, faster decisions. What was once siloed knowledge can become collective intelligence for improving compliance and risk effectiveness industry-wide. Secure, data-driven collaboration isn't just possible, it's essential for the continued evolution of the industry."

Paul Ford, Founder of Acin, said: "Acin has seen first-hand the shared commitment of addressing operational risk from leaders within the industry. By joining forces with CUBE, our platform will continue to grow and deliver even greater value to both our existing customers and CUBE's global client base, while shaping the future of our industry. We are delighted to be part of this next era and excited about the increased value CUBE and Acin can deliver to customers in one unified platform."

CUBE has more than doubled its revenue in the last year and now serves 1,000 customers globally, and has significantly grown its global team to 700 employees across 20 countries. Building on its acquisitions last year of Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and Oden businesses and RegRoom, the acquisition of Acin adds a first-to-market capability for CUBE bringing together regulatory compliance and operational risk in one unified platform: RegPlatform.

Hg, a leading investor in European and Transatlantic software and services businesses, established a strategic partnership with CUBE in March 2024 to support CUBE's continued growth in the sector.

Christopher Fielding, Partner at Hg, said: "We're delighted to continue to extend CUBE's reach with an innovative and complementary business such as Acin, and welcome the Acin team to CUBE. This acquisition significantly builds on CUBE's R&D for regulatory controls and policy automation, which has been a strategic focus since we made our investment in 2024."

Thomas Martin, Director at Hg, added: "The industry collaboration initiative also shows what's possible when leaders come together with a shared goal of navigating regulatory complexity and risk in smarter, more collaborative ways."

In May 2025, CUBE opened its new global headquarters in the City of London and announced a commitment to create 200 jobs over the next twelve months, half of which are expected to be based in the UK. The headquarters includes a cutting-edge AI Centre of Excellence, RegBrain AI Lab. CUBE's base of strategic and long-term customers will benefit from open access to the facilities, which have been purposefully designed to drive collaboration and progress the role of innovation and AI in compliance and risk.

Transaction details for the acquisition were not disclosed.

