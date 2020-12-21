Cub Cadet helps Canadians prepare for the toughest months of the winter season with the ultimate snow blower guide

From A to Z, everything Canadians need to know about snow blowers

KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Outdoor power equipment manufacturer, Cub Cadet, is empowering Canadians by giving them the right information to conquer Canada's toughest winter months.

The Ultimate Snow Blower Buying and Maintenance Guide covers key information that Canadians need to know when they're thinking about purchasing a snow blower.

"There are many different machines available with different capabilities, which can be confusing. This guide explains it all," says Jennifer Duchesne, Senior Marketing Manager, Cub Cadet Canada.

The guide helps Canadians make sense of their needs and preferences to help them understand the capabilities and features they should be looking for when buying.

"The amount of snow you expect to receive this winter is only the beginning," says Duchesne. "Factors like the type of surface you intend to clear snow from and your own needs as the operator are also important."

In addition to information to inform purchase decisions like "the best type of snow blower for a gravel driveway," the guide has answers to most frequently asked snow blower questions too. Covering snow blower operation techniques, maintenance best practices and safe operation tips, the Ultimate Snow Blower Buying and Maintenance Guide has everything Canadians need to know about snow blowers.

Wondering what you need to know in order to make the best decision, or have another question about your snow blower? Read the full guide here: https://www.cubcadet.ca/en/knowledge-the-ultimate-snow-blower-buying-maintenance-guide

For more information about Cub Cadet snow blowers, please visit: https://www.cubcadet.ca/en/snow-blowers/ .

About Cub Cadet

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners – including zero-turn riders, lawn and garden tractors, battery and gasoline powered handheld and chore products, snow blowers and more. With the Canadian headquarters in Kitchener, Ontario, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people that depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit: www.cubcadet.ca .

