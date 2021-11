CTV Drama Channel Delivers Comfort and Joy with a Brand New Holiday Movie Lineup, Beginning November 5

– The 17 new festive features include 10 MADE®-in-Canada productions, and boast stars like Reba McEntire, ONE TREE HILL's Chad Michael Murray, KILLJOYS Luke Macfarlane, HAIRSPRAY's Ricki Lake, Dreamgirls' Sheryl Lee Ralph, VAMPIRE DIARIES' Candice King, and more –

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - All is calm, and all is bright as CTV Drama Channel revealed today an all-new lineup of 17 holiday movies joining this year's fan favourite seasonal offering. Beginning Friday, Nov 5 at 8 p.m. ET with CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART, viewers can keep the cocoa and slippers within reach as the channel delivers at least two premieres each week leading up to Christmas Eve. That's eight weeks of winter romance, holiday royalty, and the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, on deck to keep spirits cozy.

CTV Drama Channel's all-new holly jolly movie premiere lineup includes: