CTV Comedy Channel Orders Original Comedy Series, ACTING GOOD

– The single-camera comedy series is produced by Kistikan Pictures Inc. –

– Inspired by the experiences of stand up comedian Paul Rabliauskas, production set to begin in early 2022 in Manitoba –

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - As announced today from Content Canada's Digital Summit, CTV Comedy Channel has ordered the all-new original scripted comedy, ACTING GOOD, loosely based on the life of stand up comedian Paul Rabliauskas (THE STAND UP SHOW WITH JON DORE). Produced by Kistikan Pictures Inc., the series was co-created by Rabliauskas, who is also set to star in the series, Amber-Sekowan Daniels (DIGGSTOWN), Eric Toth (STILL STANDING), and Pat Thornton (FILTH CITY). The hilarious 10-part, half-hour comedy follows self-conscious and gullible Paul (Rabliauskas), who falls flat on his face in the big city and tries to slip back into life on his fly-in rez as if nothing happened. But his eccentric family is having none of it. ACTING GOOD is set to shoot on location in Manitoba early next year, with production and additional casting details to be announced in the coming months.

"ACTING GOOD is a hilarious take on what it's like to start your life over after plans go awry. With a talented creative team drawing on the rich material from their own backgrounds and experiences, we know audiences will be able to see themselves in these characters and their story," said Justin Stockman, VP, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "We're excited to partner with Kistikan Pictures to bring these fresh and authentic voices to Canadian viewers and deliver a story we are sure will quickly make ACTING GOOD a must-watch comedy series."

"We are beyond thrilled by the support from Bell Media for this hilarious and heartwarming series featuring a character dealing with his seriously curious, even nosy family and neighbours. While living on a fly-in reserve may not be everyone's reality, the show also demonstrates the universal and all-too-familiar joys and challenges of life in a tight-knit community," said Tina Keeper, Producer, Kistikan Pictures. "We continue to be encouraged by the promotion of diverse Canadian voices telling their own stories. The sheer amount of talent featured on this creative team is awe-inspiring, and we look forward to showcasing the best of Manitoba both in front of and behind the camera."

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV Comedy Channel

For further information: Jesse Wanagas, [email protected] or 416.300.7355; Andrea Allen, [email protected] or 416.859.1637