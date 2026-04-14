CTOA Welcomes Federal Fuel Tax Suspension and Encourages Continued Support for Small Carriers

CTOA noted that a coordinated approach across federal and provincial governments could further enhance the effectiveness of recent measures.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Truck Operators Association (CTOA) welcomes the federal government's announcement to temporarily suspend the federal fuel excise tax on diesel and gasoline, calling the measure a constructive and timely step that will provide short-term relief to trucking operators facing renewed fuel cost pressures.

Tejpreet Dulat, CTOA (CNW Group/Canada Truck Operators Association)

The federal government has indicated that the temporary measure will take effect on April 20 and remain in place until September 7, 2026. The suspension is expected to reduce diesel prices by approximately 4 cents per litre and is intended to help lower operating costs for truckers and businesses across key sectors of the economy.

CTOA raised concerns on March 30 regarding rising diesel prices, exceeding $2.39 per litre in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, and the impact on small carriers and independent operators still recovering from a prolonged freight slowdown between 2022 and 2025.

"We are encouraged to see this announcement align with concerns raised by trucking operators and industry stakeholders in recent weeks," said Tej Dulat, spokesperson for CTOA. "CTOA has been actively highlighting the impact of rising fuel costs on small carriers, and this decision represents a constructive step toward addressing those pressures."

"For many small carriers and owner-operators, every cent matters. This measure will provide meaningful short-term relief and signals that government recognizes the challenges facing an essential industry that keeps Canada's economy and supply chains moving."

Relief Comes Amid Fragile Recovery

While the measure is expected to provide immediate cost relief, CTOA emphasizes that many operators remain in a fragile recovery phase following several years of, Weak freight rates, Excess capacity, Rising insurance and maintenance costs

For smaller operators in particular, limited financial reserves and ongoing cost pressures continue to impact day-to-day operations.

"This is a positive and responsible step," Dulat added. At the same time, many smaller operators are still stabilizing after several difficult years. We see this as an important first measure, and we look forward to continued engagement with government on practical ways to support sector stability."

Ensuring Effective Impact

CTOA also noted that the effectiveness of the measure will depend on how efficiently fuel cost reductions are reflected across the supply chain.

To maximize the impact of this decision, it will be important that fuel cost reductions are clearly reflected at the pump so that operators and consumers can fully benefit, Dulat said.

Coordinated Approach Across Jurisdictions

CTOA noted that a coordinated approach across federal and provincial governments could further enhance the effectiveness of recent measures.

"We welcome the federal government's leadership on this issue," Dulat said. There may be an opportunity for provinces to consider similar short-term measures within their jurisdictions to further support small carriers and ensure more consistent relief across the country."

Continued Focus on Industry Stability

CTOA is encouraging continued dialogue on additional targeted measures that can support small carriers and owner-operators, including:

Review and modernization of fuel surcharge mechanisms

Improved access to short-term working capital

Industry-government roundtable on trucking sector stability

"This is not about long-term subsidies," Dulat said. It is about ensuring that small operators have the ability to remain stable and competitive during periods of cost volatility."

Broader Economic Importance

Canada's trucking sector plays a central role in the movement of goods across the country. Cost pressures in transportation can have broader impacts on supply chains, business costs, and affordability for consumers. CTOA will continue to monitor developments and engage constructively with policymakers and industry stakeholders to support a stable, resilient, and competitive trucking sector.

SOURCE Canada Truck Operators Association

Media Contact: Canadian Truck Operators Association (CTOA), Email: [email protected], www.thectoa.ca