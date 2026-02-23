CTOA Highlights Growing Driver Shortage and Calls for Collaborative Action to Protect Canada's Supply Chain

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Trucking Operators Association (CTOA) is raising awareness about mounting pressures in Canada's long haul trucking sector, as member carriers report driver shortages that could affect supply chain reliability in the months ahead.

Member fleets, brokers report that some carriers are operating with up to a 15 percent shortfall in driver capacity. Few industry leaders say it is becoming harder to recruit and retain qualified long haul drivers, increasing the risk of service disruptions and higher logistics costs. In Q3 2025, Statistics Canada reported 11,600 vacant positions for transport truck drivers, underscoring the need for sustained workforce solutions.

Workforce Under Pressure: Racism, Discrimination, and Driver Retention

CTOA has received reports from racialized and newcomer drivers and fleet owners of increased racism, including discriminatory remarks, online hostility, and concerns that administrative enforcement and compliance activity may be applied unevenly or perceived as targeting individuals based on race or newcomer status.

New Canadian drivers make up a significant part of Canada's trucking workforce and help maintain supply chain continuity. Reports of hate messages, targeted rhetoric on social media, unfair public scrutiny, and perceived unequal enforcement are creating concern within the industry. These pressures can discourage people from entering the sector and contribute to drivers leaving the industry, worsening workforce shortages.

CTOA affirms that no one keeping Canada's supply chain moving should face racism or hostility for doing their job. The Association is calling for a national, solutions focused effort that promotes respect, professionalism, and dignity for transportation workers across Canada, including clear expectations for fair and consistent treatment in administrative and compliance processes.

Broader Supply Chain Impact

If current workforce pressures persist, driver shortages are likely to deepen. That will strain the movement of food and other essential goods, reduce reliability in long haul logistics, and increase delivery costs across the economy. Those costs ultimately show up in higher prices for Canadians and greater uncertainty for businesses that depend on timely freight.

"If we keep losing drivers, the impact will be felt everywhere," said Tej Dulat, CTOA. "Food and essential goods do not move without a stable workforce. When capacity tightens, costs rise and Canadians pay the price. Protecting the supply chain means retaining experienced drivers, ensuring fair compensation, and fostering a professional environment where every driver is treated with respect, dignity, and free from racism or harassment."

A Call for Collaboration

CTOA is calling on the federal government, working with provinces and industry, to:

Investigate systemic and targeted racism affecting racialized and newcomer drivers, including reported concerns about uneven or biased administrative and compliance treatment, and the impacts on retention

Promote respect for transportation professionals, with zero tolerance for racism and harassment

Ensure compliance and enforcement processes are clear, consistent, and fair, with practical requirements that do not create perceptions of uneven treatment

Provide clear, consistent guidance for incorporated drivers and owner operators so legitimate small operators can enter and remain in the sector without uncertainty

Canada's trucking industry remains resilient, but resilience requires stable policy, professional respect, and coordinated action to keep goods moving and costs under control for Canadians.

