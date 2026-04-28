CTOA Convenes 600+ Industry Leaders and Policymakers in Montréal to Advance Safety, Compliance, and Supply Chain Resilience

Event highlights trucking's central role in Canada's economy and reinforces the need for practical, real-world solutions across the industry

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX, QC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA) brought together more than 600 transportation and logistics professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders at a sold-out National Industry Appreciation & Information Session, marking one of the largest recent gatherings of Canada's trucking sector.

The event convened stakeholders from Québec and Ontario for focused discussions on supply chain resilience, operational realities, safety, and the evolving needs of Canada's transportation industry.

Trucking at the Center of Canada's Economy

Keynote speaker Frank Baylis, Canadian business leader and former Member of Parliament, emphasized the foundational role of trucking in the national economy.

"Trucking is not just a sector, it is the backbone of Canada's economy," said Baylis, highlighting the importance of long-term infrastructure investment and strategic planning to support national growth and competitiveness.

Government Leaders Emphasize Collaboration and Industry Engagement

Federal and provincial leaders underscored the importance of collaboration between government and industry stakeholders.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, acknowledged the importance of a coordinated industry voice:

"A strong and organized industry voice is essential in ensuring that key challenges and opportunities are addressed."

Peter Schiefke, MP, Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Transport, reinforced the sector's national significance:

"When trucking moves, Canada moves… This gathering reflects the strength of the transportation and logistics sector and its critical role in keeping our economy moving."

Additional officials in attendance included MP Sameer Zuberi, MNA Brigitte B. Garceau, and Mayor Alex Bottausci, reflecting engagement across all levels of government.

From Challenges to Practical Solutions

The symposium featured two solution-focused panels addressing:

Managing Risk, Costs & Growth in Trucking: Insurance, Financing, AI & data-driven insights

Building a Safer Trucking Industry - Maintenance, Responsibility & Practical Solutions

Discussions focused on practical, real-world solutions, including:

The growing role of technology and data in managing risk and improving efficiency

The importance of preventive maintenance and strong operational discipline

Addressing driver well-being and ongoing workforce pressures

Strengthening long-term stability through better industry practices

A Ground-Level Perspective on Industry Representation

In opening remarks, CTOA emphasized the importance of ensuring that policy conversations reflect the realities on the ground.

"When trucking moves, Canada moves, yet the voices of the people operating on the ground have not always been fully heard at the national level," CTOA leadership noted.

"This industry is evolving, and our approach must evolve with it," said Tej Dulat, representing CTOA leadership. "Businesses want clarity, workers want opportunity, and everyone wants to operate within a system that is fair, practical, and consistent. CTOA's role is to help bring those realities into the conversation in a constructive and responsible way."

Adapting to a Changing Industry

The event also highlighted broader changes shaping the transportation sector, including:

Shifting workforce expectations

Increased use of digital tools and technology

The need for approaches that reflect how today's operators and businesses function

Participants emphasized that long-term workforce sustainability will depend on the industry's ability to adapt while maintaining strong standards around safety and compliance.

A Sector That Powers Canada

With nearly 70% of goods in Canada transported by truck, the sector remains a critical pillar of the national economy and supply chain.

Participants reinforced the importance of:

Continued infrastructure investment

Aligning policy with operational realities

Maintaining strong safety and compliance standards

Supporting a diverse and evolving workforce

Looking Ahead

CTOA will continue to engage with policymakers and stakeholders across Canada to support a stable, competitive, and forward-looking transportation sector, with a focus on practical solutions, industry collaboration, and long-term sustainability.

SOURCE Canada Truck Operators Association

Media Contact: Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA), [email protected], www.thectoa.ca