CTK Bio Wins Dual Honors at 2025 BASA Awards for Innovation and Leadership

Award-winning material-science company recognized for breakthrough technology and entrepreneurial excellence in Canada's biotechnology sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CTK Bio, a Canadian material-science company pioneering next-generation sustainable resins, has been recognized with two major distinctions at the 2025 BASA Awards®:

Best in Tech – Technology of the Year

Best Entrepreneur – Biotechnology

These awards celebrate CTK Bio's breakthrough advancements in biopolymer compounding and circular material innovation, as well as the company's leadership in accelerating the global transition to sustainable materials.

"Our team is deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Daniel Shum, COO of CTK Bio. "These awards reflect the dedication of our engineers, scientists, and partners who are redefining how materials are made without reliance on traditional plastics or PLA. We're proud to see Canadian cleantech innovation being recognized on a national stage."

The BASA Awards® celebrate Canadian companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact.

CTK Bio received Best in Tech – Technology of the Year for its proprietary compounding platform that converts upcycled plant waste such as hemp, lignin, sawdust, and agave into high-performance compostable and recyclable materials. By combining material science and circular design, CTK Bio's blends achieve the strength and processability of conventional plastics while significantly reducing carbon emissions and eliminating microplastic pollution.

The company also received Best Entrepreneur – Biotechnology, recognizing the founders' journey from building bodies to building a sustainable future. Before founding CTK Bio, the team were professional athletes and fitness entrepreneurs dedicated to helping people transform their physical health. That same drive to improve lives evolved into a mission to transform how materials are made, proving that the pursuit of human potential and environmental progress can go hand in hand.

ABOUT CTK BIO

CTK Bio designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance resins and materials that are either compostable or recyclable. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, the company serves the foodservice, packaging, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries with scalable, drop-in solutions. Through its end-to-end solutions platform, CTK Bio helps companies transition away from traditional plastics by providing certified materials, finished products, product development support, and manufacturing integration, delivered through a global network of converters in North America and Asia. CTK Bio's materials are engineered for real-world performance while enabling true end-of-life recovery through composting or recycling.

ABOUT THE BASA AWARDS®

The BASA Awards® recognize outstanding Canadian businesses that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and sustainable impact across technology, science, and entrepreneurship.

