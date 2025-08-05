CTK Bio Introduces End-to-End Solutions to Address Canada's Single-Use Plastics Ban

CTK Bio provides certified materials and finished products through a global supply network to help Canadian businesses comply with the federal plastics ban.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - With Canada's ban on single-use plastics now fully enforced, businesses across the country are under pressure to replace restricted items with compliant and sustainable alternatives. CTK Bio, a Canadian material science company, has introduced an end-to-end solutions platform designed to help companies transition away from conventional plastics with confidence.

CTK Bio's Sustainable Resins (CNW Group/CTK Bio)

CTK Bio's platform provides certified materials, finished products, product development support, and manufacturing integration, delivered through a global network of converters operating in North America and Asia. The company's goal is to ensure that businesses can meet regulatory requirements without sacrificing product performance or commercial scalability.

Under the federal Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations (SUPPR), products such as checkout bags, cutlery, straws, stir sticks, ring carriers, and polystyrene containers are now banned. CTK Bio's offerings present a direct path to compliance, with sustainable materials designed to meet both regulatory standards and broader ESG goals.

"Businesses need real solutions—not theoretical materials or greenwashed claims," said Daniel Shum, COO of CTK Bio. "Our platform gives them options that work at scale, are commercially viable, and meet today's compliance requirements."

CTK Bio's Material Categories

Each material type is engineered to plug directly into existing manufacturing workflows, making adoption easier and faster for manufacturers and brand owners:

Compostable Materials

PLA-free and compostable. Made from materials that naturally biodegrade. Recyclable Materials

Virgin plastic-free and recyclable. Made from post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics. Biocontent Materials

Virgin plastic-free and CO₂-reducing. Made from recycled content combined with biomass waste. Paper-Lined Materials

PLA-free, virgin plastic-free, and compostable. Made from paper laminated with CTK Bio's proprietary compostable coating.

CTK Bio works closely with partners in the foodservice, packaging, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries to replace traditional plastic with materials that meet real-world performance standards and support end-of-life recovery through composting or recycling.

ABOUT

CTK Bio designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance resins and materials that are either compostable or recyclable, without the use of PLA or virgin plastic. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, the company serves the foodservice, packaging, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries with scalable, drop-in solutions. Through its end-to-end solutions platform, CTK Bio helps companies transition away from traditional plastics by providing certified materials, finished products, product development support, and manufacturing integration, delivered through a global network of converters in North America and Asia. CTK Bio's materials are engineered for real-world performance while enabling true end-of-life recovery through composting or recycling.

