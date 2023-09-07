CT Real Estate Investment Trust Enters into Automatic Purchase Plan in connection with its Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that it has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") agreement with a designated broker to facilitate purchases of CT REIT's units ("Units") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). CT REIT previously announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to purchase Units under the NCIB in accordance with its terms during the 12-month period commencing November 29, 2022 and terminating November 28, 2023.

During the effective period of CT REIT's APP, CT REIT's designated broker may purchase Units at times when CT REIT ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods and insider trading rules. Purchases under the APP will be made by CT REIT's designated broker based upon parameters set by CT REIT when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself or its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the APP. Outside of the effective period of the APP, Units may continue to be purchased under the NCIB at CT REIT's discretion, subject to applicable Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules. The APP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect management's current expectations concerning the timing and methods of any purchases of Units under the NCIB, including by way of the APP. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our future outlook, anticipated events or results and our operating environment, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs and opinions of management as of the date hereof made in light of factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date such information is provided. By its very nature, forward-looking information requires the use of estimates and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause CT REIT's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to CT REIT's public filings available at http://www.sedarplus.ca and at http://www.ctreit.com. CT REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]