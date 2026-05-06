MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Sport School Hockey League today unveiled a new brand identity, signaling the league's continued evolution as a leading platform for student-athlete development across North America.

Founded in 2009 with eight teams across five schools, the CSSHL has grown into the leader in education-based hockey development in Canada and a recognized pathway for athletes across North America, now comprising 39 member programs and 135 teams.

The league has supported thousands of student-athletes in advancing to the next level, including progression of 983 alumni to the CHL, 58 to the NHL, and 20 to the PWHL. Notable alumni include Connor Bedard and Emily Clark, underscoring the league's ability to develop talent at the highest levels of the game.

"Today is about more than unveiling a new brand identity -- it's about recognizing how far this league has come and declaring where we're going next," said Andy Oakes, CEO of the CSSHL. "This identity reflects the standard we've built and the expectations we have for every student-athlete -- and the opportunity ahead as we continue to grow."

The new identity introduces the league's rallying cry, "Earn Your Shot," a defining expression of the CSSHL experience -- where opportunity is not given, but earned through performance, character, and commitment.

The brand evolution marks the beginning of a new chapter, reinforcing the league's commitment to preparing student-athletes for success not only in hockey, but in education and life.

As previously announced, Mel Davidson will serve as the league's first Commissioner. Davidson brings more than three decades of experience at the highest levels of the sport, including leading Hockey Canada's National Women's Team to Olympic gold medals in 2006 and 2010.

"It's an honour to join the CSSHL at such a pivotal moment," said Davidson. "This is a league that sets a high standard -- for performance, for character, and for development. The new brand reflects that mindset and the future we are building for student-athletes across the game."

The league is also introducing a CSSHL National Championship in 2027, further strengthening the competitive pathway and bringing together top programs from across its network.

Developed in collaboration with creative partner Pear Agency, the new identity is designed to unify the league while reinforcing its role as a leader in education-based hockey.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/l0hYdBoIUXs

About the Canadian Sport School Hockey League

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) was established in 2009 and has grown to feature 39 accredited schools and 135 teams across Canada and the US. The CSSHL is a leader in education-based hockey in North America. With 983 alumni in the CHL, 58 in the NHL, and 20 in the PWHL, notable alumni include Connor Bedard and Emily Clark. All programs are sanctioned Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, Schools with Residence, or Sanctioned by USA Hockey.

SOURCE CSSHL

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected], Sara Caissie, VP, Marketing & Communications, CSSHL