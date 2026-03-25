CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) has announced the appointment of Melody Davidson as the League's new Commissioner, effective May 2026.

A globally respected leader in hockey, Mel brings more than three decades of experience at the highest levels of the sport. She spent nearly 30 years with Hockey Canada's National Women's Team program, serving in a variety of roles including Head Coach, General Manager, and Head Scout from 1992 to 2020. During that time, she helped lead Canada to multiple Olympic and IIHF World Championship medals, including Olympic gold medals in 2006 and 2010 as Head Coach.

Mel's contributions to the game extend well beyond international competition. She has held leadership and advisory roles across the sport, including serving as High Performance Advisor with Own the Podium, Director of Culture & Leadership with the Victoria Royals in the WHL, Consultant & Scout with the Ottawa Charge and PWHL, and Head Coach of the NCAA Division 1 at Cornell University.

"Mel's impact on the game of hockey in Canada and around the world is extraordinary," said Andy Oakes, Interim CEO. "Mel has been a leader in our country for many years and her experience leading female hockey with Hockey Canada and multiple sports with Own the Podium demonstrates that she has the ability to lead the CSSHL into its next chapter. Mel will be able to impact the league, member schools, student athletes and families in a very positive manner with her commitment to excellence that she has shown over her career."

With Mel's appointment, Andy Oakes will return to his previous role with the League as Chair of the Executive Operations Committee, where he will continue to support the strategic direction of the CSSHL.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Mel to the CSSHL," said George Crookshank, Chair of the Board. "Her experience at the highest levels of hockey and her commitment to athlete development make her an outstanding choice to help guide the League's continued growth and long-term vision."

Mel's appointment comes at a time of continued growth for the CSSHL across multiple divisions and regions across North America. With extensive experience in athlete development and high-performance sport, she will help guide the League's ongoing efforts to strengthen development pathways and enhance opportunities for student athletes across the CSSHL.

"As I transition into this exciting new role, I want to thank Anne Merklinger and Alex Davidson from Own The Podium, along with Canada Basketball, Rugby Canada, Wheelchair Basketball Canada, Baseball Canada, and Softball Canada for their trust these past five years," said Mel. "The CSSHL has established itself as a premier development environment that successfully integrates elite hockey with education. I'm excited to join the League at a time when the game continues to grow, and I look forward to working with the member programs, staff, and leadership to support the continued evolution of the League."

Mel will officially assume the role in May 2026, working closely with the CSSHL leadership team and member schools to continue strengthening the League's position as a leader in education-based hockey in North America.

About the CSSHL

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) was established in 2009 and has grown to feature 39 accredited schools and 136 teams across Canada and the US. The CSSHL strives to be a leader in education-based hockey in North America. The league provides a competitive environment for young student athletes that share similar values of Sportsmanship, Citizenship, Academic Excellence, and Hockey Development. All programs are sanctioned Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, Schools with Residence, or Sanctioned by USA Hockey.

SOURCE CSSHL

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