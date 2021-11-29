CSMLS Shines a Spotlight on the Real MVPs of the Pandemic With an Assist from Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser

CSMLS aims to give Canadians a closer look at the important role medical laboratory professionals play in our healthcare system. An Indigo Lab Coat of Honour for Wickenheiser was created, tailored with her insightful ode to lab professionals printed in microscopic text, to be worn in recognition of the CSMLS members. The campaign was launched with an online video indigolabcoat.ca .

"It's really important, particularly given the last two years, for the general public to understand the meaning of the behind-the-scenes work that our members do," said CSMLS chief executive Christine Nielsen. "As Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser says, in hockey we talk a lot about our first-line superstars. In healthcare, we believe the superstars are all medical laboratory professionals across the country. They're the ones behind every test, every swab, and really behind every Canadian working to keep us all healthy."

The campaign by Arrivals + Departures features OOH advertising in targeted regions including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and Halifax, along with paid digital support on YouTube, all driving to IndigoLabCoat.ca to see the full Coat of Honour story. The Coat of Honour will also be on physical display for the public including the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame and Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre throughout the month of December.

https://www.indigolabcoat.ca/

About The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS)

The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) is the national certifying body for medical laboratory technologists and medical laboratory assistants, and the national professional society for Canada's medical laboratory professionals. We are a not-for-profit organization that is funded entirely by membership dues and revenues from goods and services. We do not receive operational funding from governments or other organizations.

