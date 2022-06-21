Gino-Sébastian Savard appointed Chairman of the Board Alain C. Roy re-elected to the Board

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In conjunction with its Annual General Meeting of last week, the Board of Directors of the Chambre de la sécurité financière ("CSF" or the "Chamber") appointed a new Chairman of the Board, Gino-Sébastian Savard, succeeding Alain C. Roy, who was re-elected to the Board of Directors by the delegates in attendance; Mr. Roy having expressed a desire to remain on the Board without retaining the chairmanship. Two Vice-Chairs were also appointed, Anne Côté and Sylvain De Champlain. This is Mr. Savard's second term as Chairman of the Board, Ms. Côté's third term as Vice-Chair and Mr. De Champlain's second term.

"I am very pleased to have been elected Chair of the Board of Directors, and I salute the leadership and achievements of my predecessor, Alain C. Roy, with whom I will have the great pleasure of collaborating during my upcoming term," said Gino-Sébastian Savard. "The expertise of our directors, as well as their knowledge of the financial sector and the principles of good governance, allow them to understand the complexity of the issues facing the profession and to ensure the protection of the public."

"I am very proud of my tenure as Chairman. The Chamber is an organization for which I have tremendous respect. I am grateful to the members and delegates in attendance for their support of their Board of Directors and management," said Alain C. Roy. "I was particularly touched by the support for management expressed by the delegates at the meeting."

The Board of Directors is comprised of members elected by their peers and five independent directors appointed by the Quebec Minister of Finance:

Mr. Guy Barbeau, MBA, CCP

Elected Director - Group Insurance of Persons

Ms. Anne Côté, LL.B., DSA, IAS.A,

Vice President

Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance

Mr. Sylvain De Champlain, A.V.A, Pl. Fin.

Vice-Chairman

Elected Director - Mutual Fund Dealers

Ms. Paulette Legault, CPA, ASC

Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance

Ms. Daniela Altgauzen

Elected Director - Mutual Fund Dealers

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Jutras

Elected Director - Life and Health Insurance

Mr. Georges E. Morin, ICD

Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance

Me François D. Ramsay, LL.B.

Independent director appointed by the Minister of Finance

Mr. Alain C. Roy, R.L.U., B.B.A., President

Elected by the meeting of the members of the CSF

Mr. Gino-Sebastian Savard, B.A., A.V.A,

Chairman of the Board

Elected Director - Life and Health Insurance

Ms. Sophie Vallée

Elected Director - Scholarship Plan Brokerage

Mr. Jean-Philippe Vézina, Pl. Fin., M. Fisc.

Elected Director - Financial Planning

About the CSF

The Chambre de la sécurité financière's mission is to protect the public by regulating all aspects regarding mandatory continuing education, ethics and discipline of its 32,000 members, who include financial security advisors, group insurance and group annuity plans advisors, financial planners, mutual fund dealer representative and scholarship plan dealer representatives. www.chambresf.com

