Jun 21, 2022, 06:30 ET
Gino-Sébastian Savard appointed Chairman of the Board Alain C. Roy re-elected to the Board
MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In conjunction with its Annual General Meeting of last week, the Board of Directors of the Chambre de la sécurité financière ("CSF" or the "Chamber") appointed a new Chairman of the Board, Gino-Sébastian Savard, succeeding Alain C. Roy, who was re-elected to the Board of Directors by the delegates in attendance; Mr. Roy having expressed a desire to remain on the Board without retaining the chairmanship. Two Vice-Chairs were also appointed, Anne Côté and Sylvain De Champlain. This is Mr. Savard's second term as Chairman of the Board, Ms. Côté's third term as Vice-Chair and Mr. De Champlain's second term.
"I am very pleased to have been elected Chair of the Board of Directors, and I salute the leadership and achievements of my predecessor, Alain C. Roy, with whom I will have the great pleasure of collaborating during my upcoming term," said Gino-Sébastian Savard. "The expertise of our directors, as well as their knowledge of the financial sector and the principles of good governance, allow them to understand the complexity of the issues facing the profession and to ensure the protection of the public."
"I am very proud of my tenure as Chairman. The Chamber is an organization for which I have tremendous respect. I am grateful to the members and delegates in attendance for their support of their Board of Directors and management," said Alain C. Roy. "I was particularly touched by the support for management expressed by the delegates at the meeting."
The Board of Directors is comprised of members elected by their peers and five independent directors appointed by the Quebec Minister of Finance:
Mr. Guy Barbeau, MBA, CCP
Elected Director - Group Insurance of Persons
Ms. Anne Côté, LL.B., DSA, IAS.A,
Vice President
Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance
Mr. Sylvain De Champlain, A.V.A, Pl. Fin.
Vice-Chairman
Elected Director - Mutual Fund Dealers
Ms. Paulette Legault, CPA, ASC
Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance
Ms. Daniela Altgauzen
Elected Director - Mutual Fund Dealers
Mr. Jean-Sébastien Jutras
Elected Director - Life and Health Insurance
Mr. Georges E. Morin, ICD
Independent Director appointed by the Minister of Finance
Me François D. Ramsay, LL.B.
Independent director appointed by the Minister of Finance
Mr. Alain C. Roy, R.L.U., B.B.A., President
Elected by the meeting of the members of the CSF
Mr. Gino-Sebastian Savard, B.A., A.V.A,
Chairman of the Board
Elected Director - Life and Health Insurance
Ms. Sophie Vallée
Elected Director - Scholarship Plan Brokerage
Mr. Jean-Philippe Vézina, Pl. Fin., M. Fisc.
Elected Director - Financial Planning
The Chambre de la sécurité financière's mission is to protect the public by regulating all aspects regarding mandatory continuing education, ethics and discipline of its 32,000 members, who include financial security advisors, group insurance and group annuity plans advisors, financial planners, mutual fund dealer representative and scholarship plan dealer representatives. www.chambresf.com
SOURCE Chambre de la sécurité financière
For further information: Nancy De Bruyn, [email protected], (514) 817-4120
