CSE & OTC Markets Cannabis Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Nov 01, 2019, 08:35 ET
Public Cannabis Company Executives shared vision, answered questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), today announced that the presentations from the October 30th Cannabis Investor Day are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The event featured presentations by public companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in the fast-growing cannabis industry.
LOGIN AT: http://bit.ly/1013VICAgenda
"We're proud to demonstrate the capabilities of the Virtual Investor conference to further amplify OTC Markets' programming that supports cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space."
October 30th Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker
|
Speaker
|
Opening Welcome & Fireside
|
State of the Market:
|
OTC Markets, Canadian
|
Trulieve Cannabis Corp
|
CSE: TRUL
|
Kim Rivers, CEO
|
Flower One Holdings Inc
|
OTCQX: FLOOF, CSE:
|
Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy
|
Panel Discussion
|
A Snapshot of the
|
Benchmark, KCSA Cannabis &
|
AYR Strategies Inc
|
CSE: AYR.A
|
Jennifer Drake, COO
|
TerrAscend Corp
|
OTCQX: TRSSF, CSE: TER
|
Heather Molloy, EVP
|
Planet 13 Holdings
|
OTCQX: PLNHF, CSE: PLTH
|
Bob Groesbeck, CEO
|
Cresco Labs Inc
|
OTCQX: CRLBF, CSE: CL
|
Charlie Bachtell, CEO
|
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc
|
CSE: IAN
|
Hadley Ford, CEO
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.
SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences
For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
