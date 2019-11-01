CSE & OTC Markets Cannabis Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Public Cannabis Company Executives shared vision, answered questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), today announced that the presentations from the October 30th Cannabis Investor Day are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The event featured presentations by public companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in the fast-growing cannabis industry.

LOGIN AT: http://bit.ly/1013VICAgenda

"We're proud to demonstrate the capabilities of the Virtual Investor conference to further amplify OTC Markets' programming that supports cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space."

October 30th Participating Companies:

Presentation Ticker Speaker Opening Welcome & Fireside

Chat State of the Market:

Cannabis Trading in the

US & Canada OTC Markets, Canadian

Securities Exchange,

Bloomberg Trulieve Cannabis Corp OTCQX: TCNNF CSE: TRUL Kim Rivers, CEO Flower One Holdings Inc OTCQX: FLOOF, CSE:

FONE Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy

Officer Panel Discussion A Snapshot of the

Cannabis Market & What

Lies Ahead Benchmark, KCSA Cannabis &

Marcum LLP AYR Strategies Inc OTCQX: AYRSF CSE: AYR.A Jennifer Drake, COO TerrAscend Corp OTCQX: TRSSF, CSE: TER Heather Molloy, EVP Planet 13 Holdings OTCQX: PLNHF, CSE: PLTH Bob Groesbeck, CEO Cresco Labs Inc OTCQX: CRLBF, CSE: CL Charlie Bachtell, CEO iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc OTCQX: ITHUF, CSE: IAN Hadley Ford, CEO

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com