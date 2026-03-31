CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has launched an initiative to examine the potential for tokenized financial products in the capital markets and is inviting interested parties to the upcoming workshops taking place in Calgary and Toronto on this market innovation.

Tokenization is the use of distributed ledger technology to the creation, issuance, or representation of assets. The CSA's Project Tokenization, an initiative in its CSA Collaboratory, will examine how this technology intersects with Canada's securities laws, and will support informed, coordinated regulatory responses to it.

The CSA supports responsible innovation in the capital markets to enhance Canada's global competitiveness. Globally, tokenized products are being developed and launched by a broad range of market participants, including financial institutions, asset managers, issuers, market infrastructure providers, and technology developers. In parallel, central banks and regulators are exploring ways to support innovation (such as tokenization) while protecting investors and safeguarding financial stability.

Through Project Tokenization, the CSA will work collaboratively with stakeholders to deepen regulatory understanding as tokenization evolves in capital markets. The initial phase of the project will explore the opportunities and risks of tokenization through engagement with stakeholders, issue mapping, and targeted research. Subsequent phases could include a discussion paper or potentially the live testing of tokenized financial instruments and infrastructure within the CSA Collaboratory.

Participate in a Tokenization in the Capital Markets workshop

The CSA is inviting fintechs, issuers, financial institutions, developers, transfer agents, custodians, marketplaces, clearing agencies/houses, services providers, legal and accounting professionals, academics, and other interested stakeholders to participate in regulatory workshops. Express your interest in engaging with the CSA on Project Tokenization.

Calgary workshop:

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Register here to join the Calgary event.

Toronto workshop:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Express your interest in attending the Toronto event.

About the CSA Collaboratory

The CSA Collaboratory is a dedicated space for regulators and innovators to leverage and channel collective intelligence in support of Canada's evolving capital markets. It is the entry point for all Canadian market participants and investors to connect with CSA members to explore and provide feedback on new financial concepts and innovative business models. Insights from the Collaboratory can contribute significantly to regulatory policy development and provide market participants with data that can help inform decision-making.

About the CSA

The CSA is the council of securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories. The CSA's objective is to improve, coordinate and harmonize regulation of the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen Canadian Securities Administrators [email protected] Tanja McMorris Alberta Securities Commission [email protected]



Debra Chan Ontario Securities Commission [email protected]



For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators