CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has published Coordinated Blanket Order 33-930 Exemptions from Requirements to Submit Certain Personal Information, which provides temporary exemptions under National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information.

NI 33-109 sets out requirements for registered firms and individuals acting on their behalf to submit certain personal information when applying for individual registration or seeking review as a permitted individual. This information is used by the CSA to assess an individual's identity and fitness for registration or permitted individual status. The coordinated blanket order removes certain requirements to provide personal information that the CSA has determined is not required for identification in this context.

The coordinated blanket order will come into effect on May 1, 2026, and will act as an interim measure until NI 33-109 is formally amended.

In Manitoba and Ontario, similar relief relating to the collection of certain personal information will also be granted concurrently under commodity futures legislation in their respective jurisdictions. In Québec, similar relief relating to the collection of certain personal information will also be granted contemporaneously under derivatives legislation.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Canadian Securities Administrators

Ilana Kelemen

[email protected]

Alberta Securities Commission

Tanja McMorris

[email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators