TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published the Oversight Review Report of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

The report evaluates whether CIPF has complied with the terms and conditions of its approval orders, and whether regulatory processes are effective, efficient, and applied consistently and fairly. CSA staff completed a risk-based oversight review of CIPF that targeted specific processes within the following functional areas: Corporate Governance and Financial.

Based on the work performed, CSA staff are satisfied that CIPF has adequate applicable policies and procedures in place in the identified areas, with the exception of a low-priority finding, which is detailed in Part IV Finding of the report.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected] Debra Chan

Ontario Securities Commission

[email protected]

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators