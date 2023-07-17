CSA announces updated exemptions from filing requirements during switch to System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are announcing exemptions from certain filing requirements to address the brief period when the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) will be switched to a new centralized system, SEDAR+.

Each CSA member will be issuing a substantially similar blanket order, which will be in effect during the cutover period when neither SEDAR nor SEDAR+ will be available to receive documents.

The exemptions will come into effect July 21, 2023 and will expire when SEDAR+ launches, expected at 7 a.m. Eastern time on July 25, 2023. The exemptions are substantially the same as the previously announced cutover exemptions that were revoked after the launch of SEDAR+ was deferred.

The exemptions will essentially provide an extension to file or deliver documents that are required to be transmitted through SEDAR+ during that time. The exemptions also will provide filers with a means to transmit a document in exceptional circumstances where a filer chooses to file or deliver a document during this period.

More information is available in CSA Notice regarding Coordinated Blanket Order 13-932 Exemptions from certain filing requirements in connection with the launch of the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval +.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

