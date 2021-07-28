CryptoStar Corp. Signs Crypto Climate Accord

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Crypto Climate Accord as a Signatory and Supporter.

The Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) is a private sector-led initiative for the entire crypto and blockchain community focused on decarbonizing the cryptocurrency industry. The CCA provides a platform for any organization that wants to inform, develop, test, and implement new solutions that accelerate crypto's transition to renewable energy.

By becoming a Signatory and Supporter of the CCA, CryptoStar is making a public commitment to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption associated with all of its crypto-related operations by 2030 and to report progress toward this net-zero emissions target using best industry practices.

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar stated, "We recognize the need for cryptocurrency mining and hosting organizations to accelerate the adoption of renewable power solutions to lower emissions and progress toward the net-zero emissions from electricity consumption. We are excited to be involved in this initiative."

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to CryptoStar's commitment and ability to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption associated with all of its crypto-related operations by 2030 and to report progress toward this net-zero emissions target using best industry practices. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

