CryptoStar Corp. Continues Expansion in Alberta, Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce the expansion of its self-mining Hashrate and power capacity in Alberta, Canada.

Operations

As at September 15, 2021 , the Company has executed Equipment Hosting Agreements for an aggregate mining capacity of 27 megawatts (MW), with 12 MW of mining capacity located at its award-winning data centre facilities in Utah, USA and 15 MW of mining capacity to be deployed in Alberta, Canada in Q4 2021.

, with an additional 10 MWs to be deployed under the existing power supply agreement for 30 MW. The Company currently has an aggregate self-mining Hashrate of 86,160 MH/s from GPU miners and 40,796 TH/s from ASIC miners running at its data centres.

The 86,160 MH/s and 40,796 TH/s of existing self-mining Hashrate currently contributes USD$607,843.02 per month in self-mining revenue for CryptoStar. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on and ETH - USD exchange rate of 1 ETH = $3,405.31 and a BTC - USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $47,379.50 updated at 2021-09-15 11:38:48 UTC ).

Infrastructure Project Manager

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged an Infrastructure Project Manager for its data centres in Alberta, Canada .

. The Infrastructure Project Manager has over 30 years of experience as an oil and gas operations leader, with specific experience including senior management, operations, production and exploitation engineering as well as facility project management. The Infrastructure Project Manager will support CryptoStar's long-term expansion plans in Alberta, Canada .

Future Growth

The Company plans to continue to further expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware. Additional ASIC miners have been ordered for delivery in Q4, 2021 and further orders for mining hardware will be placed using astute capital management strategies based upon prevailing market conditions for delivery in Q4 2021 and beyond.

The Company plans to continue to further expand its data centre operations in Alberta, Canada by partnering with large cryptocurrency miners seeking operating locations in North America . The Company continues to consider and perform diligence on several potential transactions and opportunities.

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar stated, "We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of demand for power and hosting services from international mining organizations, and we are looking forward to taking full advantage of our power supply agreement in Alberta, Canada at amongst the lowest power rates available in North America."

Financial Position

The Company is in a strong financial position and is well capitalized.

As at September 15, 2021 , the Company held 235.9 ETH, 47.6 BTC and USD$14.5 million ( CAD$18.3 million ) in cash.

Summary

The deployment of 86,160 MH/s and 40,796 TH/s of existing Hashrate from GPU and ASIC miners currently contributes USD$7.3 million in annualized self-mining revenue for CryptoStar. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on and ETH - USD exchange rate of 1 ETH = $3,405.31 and a BTC - USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $47,379.50 updated at 2021-09-15 11:38:48 UTC ).

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

