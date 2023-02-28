CRYPTOSTAR CORP. APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jing Peng has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Peng is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has worked in public accounting for the past 12 years. Mr. Peng holds a Master's degree in Management and Professional Accounting from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Peng replaces Mr. Harris as Chief Financial Officer, whom the Company thanks for his services and wishes him the best in future endeavours. Mr. Harris will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity to support his successor in the transition.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.

For further information: CryptoStar Corp., Attention: David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Investors: [email protected], Sales: [email protected], www.cryptostar.com