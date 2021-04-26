CryptoStar Corp. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on April 27, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference. The conference is being held on April 27, 2021, virtually.

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. Mr. Jellins will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

Registered investors may listen to the Company's presentation or book a one-on-one conversation by following the link (hcwevents.com/crypto) to register for the conference.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at hcwco.com

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

For further information: CryptoStar Corp., Attention: David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Investors: [email protected], Sales: [email protected], www.cryptostar.com