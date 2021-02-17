CryptoStar Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, today announced that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company to raise up to $2,000,000 at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of CryptoStar (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of CryptoStar (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

It is anticipated that A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD ("A.C.N."), an insider of the Company, will acquire 15,000,000 Units under the Offering. Any participation by A.C.N. in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Securityholders ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

CryptoStar intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business operations and expansion of its business, and for general working capital purposes. CryptoStar may pay a finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Offering, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the completion of the Offering and the terms thereof, the participation of insiders in the Offering and the use of net proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, including assumptions related to the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on commercially reasonable terms, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.

For further information: CryptoStar Corp., Attention: David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], W: www.cryptostar.com