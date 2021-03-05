CryptoStar Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, today announced that it has closed the private placement announced on February 17, 2021, consisting of the issuance of 20,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company to raise $2,000,000 at a price of $0.10 per Unit by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of CryptoStar (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of CryptoStar (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD ("ACN"), a company in which David Jellins (President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company) and Amelia Jones (Chief Commercial Officer and a director of the Company) each hold a 50% interest, acquired 15,000,000 Units under the Offering. As such, the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Securityholders ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Further details will be included in a material change report that will be filed by the Company in connection with the completion of the Offering. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering due to the timing of the announcement of the Offering and closing occurring in less than 21 days.

CryptoStar intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business operations and expansion of its business, and for general working capital purposes.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

