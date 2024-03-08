CryptoStar Announces Closing of First Tranche of Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) Private Placement of Units

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States./

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. ("CryptoStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: CSTR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months from the date of the issue of the Warrants at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share.

Pursuant to the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 14,410,000 Shares and 14,410,000 Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of $720,500. The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, accordingly, the securities issued in the Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.cryptostar.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible arm's length parties (the "Finders") a cash Finder's fee in the aggregate amount of $50,435 and issued an aggregate 432,300 Shares and 432,300 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to the Finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holders thereof to acquire one Share (a "Finder's Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 36 months from the date of the issue of the Warrants. The Shares, Finder's Warrants and Finder's Warrant Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Finder's Warrants, if applicable, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the first tranche of Offering in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering to purchase crypto mining equipment and for general working capital purposes.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

