Crypto4A Technologies Inc. announces the QxEDGE™, the world's first HSM as a Platform with Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) as lead customer

Leading-edge QxEDGE™ HSM as a Platform features Quantum Ready cryptography, security applications, and unparalleled scalability for DevOps teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Crypto4A Technologies Inc. today announced the world's first of its kind Hardware Security Module (HSM) as a Platform, the QxEDGE™. The QxEDGE™ is an innovative and unique hyper-converged cyber security platform that has been designed from the start to be Quantum Ready while also addressing issues around complexity, usability, and scaling of cyber security solutions. As part of their Early Access Program, Crypto4A has announced Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) as their first customer for the QxEDGE™.

The QxEDGE™ - HSM as a Platform is the next evolution of the Hardware Security Module (HSM) that brings together security applications, a quantum ready HSM, and the tools and level of integration required by development, security, and operations teams to develop, deploy, and manage their security applications at scale in a simple and sustainable way. It has the flexibility to support numerous applications that run in an environment that is familiar to DevOps teams by supporting modern cloud native tools and technologies they use every day.

Executive Quotes

"We're working on a Secure IoT Registry framework to help bring the same rock-solid security, dynamic flexibility, and fundamental reliability that the .CA domain name system has enjoyed for more than three decades to the coming wave of 5G IoT devices. Crypto4A's QxEDGE™ HSM will allow us to build a system with security and reliability that can scale to billions of IoT devices over the coming years."

- Jacques Latour, Chief Technology Officer of the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA).

"We are extremely excited to launch our QxEDGE™ alongside its QASM™ today. We believe that the HSM as a Platform is the next evolution of the Hardware Security Module and will usher in a new era of cyber security solutions for years to come. We're pleased to have CIRA on as our lead customer. Their vision and leadership when it comes to delivering identities and life-cycle management for Internet of Things (IoT) in a complex ecosystem of smart systems is simply unmatched. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them on their Secure IoT Registry capability to deliver a truly global IoT security solution."

- Bruno Couillard, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Crypto4A.

"The QxEDGE™ allows our customers to create high-quality integrated solutions that balance best-in-class capabilities, operational efficiencies and agility with cost. This allows organizations to maintain or reduce the total number of vendors in its security stack thereby increasing efficiency. This is delivered in a simple, easy to deploy, easy to maintain, easy to manage platform that is future proofed against the threat of quantum computers."

- John O'Connor, Vice President of Product Management at Crypto4A

About the QxEDGE™ HSM as a Platform

At the core of the QxEDGE™ is Crypto4A's next generation HSM, the Quantum Assured Security Module (QASM™), delivering cryptographic agility, cryptographic adaptability, and quantum-safety to ensure quantum computing readiness. The QASM™ leverages Quantum-safe hash-based signature (HBS) algorithms and key encapsulation mechanisms (KEMs) to ensure Quantum-safe platform updates and inter-QxEDGE™ communications for secure auto scaling, High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR).

Digital transformation marks a radical rethinking of how organizations use technology, people, and processes to fundamentally change business practices. Due to advancements in Quantum Computing, Edge Computing, Hyper Converged Infrastructure, 5G networks, AI, and the deployment of many billions of IoT devices, organizations need to rethink their approach to cyber security while facing an ever-worsening skills shortage.

Applications include:

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

PKI in a Box



PKI as a Service

Code Signing

Network Attached Quantum Ready HSM

Entropy Generation

Unified Key Management

And many more applications

Availability

Crypto4A's QxEDGE™ - HSM as a Platform is currently available to our early access partners with general availability in May 2020.

About Crypto4A Technologies Inc.

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. Crypto4A Technologies Inc. is a world class team with a track record of creating value with nearly 300 years of combined experience in the cyber security industry. The company was founded by four industry experts who were instrumental in designing the first and second generation of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) that underpin the security of today's Internet. Crypto4A provides enterprise, cloud providers, mobile application, and IoT developers with sophisticated hardware-based security to keep the digital keys and their machine identities that run commerce, banking, payments, logistics, and the entire digital economy safe from cybercriminals and nation state attackers.

About CIRA's Secure IoT Registry

CIRA is a national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain and developing new enterprise-level cyber security products. Their latest project is an innovative framework to securely provision generic Internet of Things (IoT) devices. CIRA's Secure IoT Registry will allow the world's IoT devices to seamlessly and securely connect between any manufacturer, owner, service provider and network operator. At its core, the Secure IoT Registry will feature an innovative DNSSEC-based Certificate Authority (CA) system that will be powered by the QxEDGE™. You can learn more at cira.ca/IoT.

