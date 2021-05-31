Crypto4A Announces Key Appointments

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Crypto4A Technologies Inc. (C4A) , a Canadian company, is pleased to announce that John Scott will be joining the team as the CEO of C4A effective June 1st, 2021.

C4A provides its customers with the ability to migrate and operate trust infrastructures at scale in the cloud, at the edge and in the enterprise while retaining 'quorum-based dual control' of their devices and keys. C4A solutions provide a suite of next generation capabilities that modernize traditional HSM, PKI, and CA capabilities for crypto agility in zero trust and remote environments. C4A solutions enable the adoption of hybrid and post quantum cryptographic algorithms, ensuring cost and security effective migration for today's identity based applications.

Prior to joining C4A, John was the CEO of 2Keys Corporation, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 company providing managed security and professional services to high availability, and high assurance identity environments, where he recently led the company to a successful acquisition by Interac™. John has extensive executive and board experience in domestic and international technology adoption and operations.

A member of the Law Society of Ontario, John most recently served as a member of the Quantum Working Group of the Canadian Forum for Digital Infrastructure Resilience as well as on numerous Canadian industry standards associations with respect to digital identities and their future use in a connected society.

John will work with the Founders of C4A to help position the company and its offerings for market adoption and growth.

"As Chair of C4A for the last several years, I have seen the company's progress in helping the enterprise and its developers adopt and deploy new trust architectures as part of their digital transformations. The top level trends of identity, digital innovation, cloud migration and zero trust security, accelerated by 5G, IoT and the emerging clarity on post-quantum cryptographic standards, mean that new approaches to trust infrastructures are required", said John Scott.

Bruno Couillard, a Founder and CTO of C4A added, "We are very excited to have John join us in an executive capacity. The time is right for the company to accelerate its commercialization efforts through a variety of partnerships, with cloud, machine identity and IoT providers, greater participation in standards bodies, and market-based roadmap enhancements. Our next phase at C4A will ensure that our solutions become the defacto standard for helping customers migrate to, and operate with trust in their digital transformations, while providing them with foundations for crypto agility now and in the future, as new post-quantum cryptographic standards come into focus at NIST."

C4A is also pleased to announce that Dr. Michele Mosca, University of Waterloo Institute of Quantum Computing, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, Knight in the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, CEO of evolutionQ, and leader of several national and international quantum-safe initiatives, has accepted a position on the Advisory Board of C4A.

C4A is further pleased to announce that Brian O'Higgins, the co-Founder of Entrust and Third Brigade (acquired by TrendMicro) and a past recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, has also accepted a position on the Advisory Board of C4A. Brian is also the Chairman of Quantum Safe Canada.

About Crypto4A- C4A Trust Architecture helps enable crypto agility for Zero Trust environments. Developed by Founders who created previous crypto key architectures with the Luna HSM, the QxCloud™ patented architecture accelerates digital transformations, cloud migrations and the fast and secure operation of business and security workloads from anywhere in the world, by protecting digital keys, data and applications.

