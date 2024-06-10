Crypto Ace Michael Moro Steps Up as Chief Strategy Officer for Security Tokens Leader INX

Ex-Genesis CEO and Crypto Veteran Michael Moro Chooses His Trophy: Making INX's Vision a Reality

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) (the "Company" or "INX"), the owner of INX.One, a security token and digital asset trading platform, U.S. broker-dealer, alternative trading system, transfer agent, and inter-dealer broker, announced today that the former CEO of Ankex and Genesis will join the team as Chief Strategy Officer starting June 10th.

Michael Moro brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight. Reflecting his recognition of INX's innovative structure and offerings, his new role will include designing and implementing an actionable strategic plan and leading the business development and growth. Leveraging the company's pioneering structure in regulated digital asset trading and primary offerings, he aims to optimize an expedited expansion of the democratization of finance, creating new avenues for tokenization in digital finance and providing impactful solutions to a global audience.

Moro is a Georgetown University graduate. He began his career on Wall Street in Citi's Investment Banking Division. In addition to his roles as CEO at Ankex (a non-custodial crypto derivatives exchange) and Genesis (an institutional crypto prime brokerage), he has sat on the Oversight Committee for the CME CF Cryptocurrency Pricing Products since its inception.

Shy Datika, CEO of INX: "We are honored to have Michael on our team. His esteemed journey in both traditional and digital finance uniquely positions him to recognize the significance of INX's innovative structure and path. In our mission to establish a safe and secure path to realizing the potential of digital finance, he brings a unique experience and point of view to design and execute a new and impactful strategy. I eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will bring to both our company and our customers' financial objectives."

Michael Moro: "I am honored to join the dynamic team at INX as Chief Strategy Officer. INX's commitment to revolutionizing digital finance aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and strategic growth. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, driving forward INX's mission to redefine the future of finance."

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

