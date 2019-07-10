CruzSur Energy Announces Grant of Options and Re-Pricing

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - CruzSur Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "CruzSur") (TSXV: CZR), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,462,500 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, employees, consultants of the Company and charities with an exercise price of C$0.45 per stock option, exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

The Company has re-priced a total of 72,500 stock options which were previously granted to consultants of the Company to $0.45 per share. Except for the amendment of the exercise price, all original terms of the stock options will remain in effect.

All of the above is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CruzSur Energy Corp.

CruzSur Energy Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company focused on proven oil & gas plays in Latin America. The Company holds a large diversified portfolio of producing, development and unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina where it will leverage its amplitude of technical expertise and proven track record building companies and creating value.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website www.cruzsur.energy.

For further information: CruzSur Energy Corp., Serafino Iacono, Interim CEO; Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO, Tel: (604) 609-6110