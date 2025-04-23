CruiseHub.ca Launches Amid Trade Tensions and Booking Surge

Canadian-focused cruise booking site launches with CAD pricing,

real advisors, and a response to cross-border booking pain points

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CruiseHub, one of North America's fastest-growing cruise booking platforms, today announced the launch of CruiseHub.ca — a Canadian-focused booking site offering cruise pricing in CAD, departures from Canadian and U.S. ports, and real advisor support.

A behind-the-scenes moment with CruiseHub leadership, where customer-first culture is always in focus. (CNW Group/CruiseHub)

CruiseHub.ca marks the official Canadian expansion of CruiseHub.com, which launched in 2024 and has already helped over 15,000 travelers book cruises through a hybrid model combining digital booking tools and one-on-one advisor assistance. This new platform meets the growing demand for regionally adapted cruise services as travelers face increasing booking friction across the U.S.–Canada border.

According to the 2024 Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) report, Canadian cruise bookings have surged nearly 40% since 2019, driven by millennials, solo travelers, and multi-generational families. Despite this growth, most cruise platforms remain U.S.-centric — offering USD-only pricing, limited departure port visibility, and minimal customer support during Canadian hours.

The Bank of Canada's 2024 economic outlook also reported a 15% drop in cross-border discretionary spending, largely due to foreign exchange surcharges, digital tax discrepancies, and inconsistent refund policies. CruiseHub.ca directly addresses these issues with Canadian dollar pricing, better visibility of local departure ports, and customer support tailored to Canadian travelers.

"This isn't about replacing U.S. platforms — it's about complementing them," said Marcus Tomiuk, Cofounder & CEO of CruiseHub. "When trade tensions affect how people book and when they get support, having a regional solution benefits everyone."

CruiseHub.ca offers sailings from all major cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, and Celebrity. While CruiseHub.ca is customized for Canadian travelers, CruiseHub.com remains fully operational for U.S. customers.

The new site is now live and accepting bookings for 2025, 2026, and 2027 sailings.

SOURCE CruiseHub

Media Contact: Olivia Adams, CruiseHub Communications, +1(514)999-8111, [email protected], www.CruiseHub.ca