Cruelty Free, Inclusive Haircare Line Hairitage by Mindy Launches in Canada

"I'm a believer in inclusivity and accessibility. Raising children with a diverse range of hair types and textures, I've had first-hand experience with the lack of accessible, affordable and effective products for families. This brand is close to my heart, and I cannot wait to share Hairitage with Canadians," says Mindy McKnight, founder, Hairitage by Mindy.

Hairitage provides an extensive vegan and cruelty-free product line, with every product priced at $11.97 CAD and formulations recognized by the Walmart Clean Beauty Standard. The luxe colour-coded packaging identifies the product benefit categorizations to provide shopping ease. This innovative brand is perfect to care, treat, and style all hair types. Hairitage will be available in 362 of 408 Walmart stores across Canada, as well as online.

The below products will be available as of February 2021 in Canada:

Double Down Co-Wash

Outta My Hair Gentle Daily Shampoo

Held High Volume Conditioner

Tame The Mane Smoothing Conditioner

SOS Deep Moisture + Restore Conditioner

Color Check Color Care Shampoo

Color Check Color Care Conditioner

Pass On The Brass Purple Shampoo

Light As A Feather Leave-In Conditioner

Strength Training Leave-In Conditioner Pudding

Mask-querade Transforming Hair Mask

Smooth It Over With Argan Oil Elixir

An Apple A Day ACV Hair Rinse

Lazy Day Dry Shampoo

Ahead Of The Curl! Curl Crème

Magic Dust Texturizing Powder

ABOUT HAIRITAGE BY MINDY

Hairitage by Mindy ("Hairitage") is the first hair care brand that truly encompasses the needs of every hair type and texture. A brand that is inclusive of everyone and every family. No matter your needs you can trust in finding the best products with modern, efficacious, clean formulations, that work. Hairitage was launched by Mindy McKnight - the #1 mom and one of the top 25 women on YouTube with over 5.6 million followers on her channel Cute Girls Hairstyles. Shop Hairitage by Mindy on Walmart.ca or in store at Walmart.

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Faulhaber Communications, Megan Taylor, [email protected]