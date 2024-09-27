CrucialLogics Inc. Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies By Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CrucialLogics Inc, a leader in IT consulting and Microsoft security solutions, is thrilled to announce its placement on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies with a growth rate of 76%.

" This would not have been possible without the support from our entire team some of whom have been with us since our inception," says CEO Amol Joshi. "This achievement reflects our commitment to being a different kind of IT consultant who listens to customer needs and delivers on our promises. We call it Consulting with a ConscienceTM."

"This would not have been possible without the support from our entire team," says CEO Amol Joshi. Post this

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

This recognition solidifies CrucialLogics' status as a frontrunner in IT innovation and strategic consulting.

About CrucialLogics

CrucialLogics is a leading provider of Microsoft cybersecurity solutions that help organizations identify, mitigate, and respond to cyber threats. With the expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, CrucialLogics offers customized solutions tailored to each business's unique needs.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE CrucialLogics Inc.

Gayle Kosokowsky, CrucialLogics, [email protected], +16474846054; ext 4101