GATINEAU, QC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is helping Canadians make informed choices about their Internet and cellphone services.

Recent changes to the Telecommunications Act that came into force on October 30, 2025 require the CRTC to put new consumer protection measures in place. As part of this work, the CRTC held a public consultation on improving the notifications Canadians receive from their service providers. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from individuals, consumer groups, and service providers.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is ensuring that customers receive notifications before their contracts, discounts or promotions end, and when their data usage reaches $50 when roaming internationally. These notifications must include a list of available plans and how to access them.

These measures will help prevent bill shock and give Canadians the information they need to better understand their options and switch to a better plan.

Today's decision is one of many actions underway to give Canadians more control over their Internet and cellphone services. In the coming months, the CRTC will continue to make it easier for consumers to shop for, compare, and choose the plans that are best for them. The CRTC will also review its consumer protection codes through a public consultation, with the goal of simplifying and combining them into one code. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan.

Quote

"Canadians now have more choice for Internet and cellphone services at more affordable prices. We want everyone to choose the plans that work best for them. Today's decision helps make sure Canadians can shop around and switch to a better deal by getting clear and timely notifications."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC created the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Internet Code and the Wireless Code, to help guide the relationship between customers and their service providers. Today's decision strengthens these codes.

This is the second decision stemming from broad public consultations to help protect and empower Canadians. It builds on the CRTC's recent decision to remove fees that make it harder for Canadians to change or cancel Internet and cellphone plans. More decisions are coming soon, including one on how self-serve options could help Canadians when they need to change or cancel their plan.

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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