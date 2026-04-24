GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is finalizing its approach to help ensure that Canadians benefit from new choices and greater affordability of high-speed Internet services.

In February 2025, the CRTC began allowing competitors across Canada to use the largest telephone companies' fibre networks to sell a wide range of communications services, including home Internet, television, telephone, and smart home services. Competitive providers have responded by announcing plans to deliver new competitive choices for up to 8.5 million Canadian households.

Today's decision sets final rates that competitors will pay for access to these fibre networks. These rates were calculated using the CRTC's long-standing approach, which carefully considers the costs that incumbents have incurred to build networks. They are based on a thorough, objective, and highly technical analysis of actual costs.

The final rates replace existing interim rates for access to large telephone companies' fibre networks. The rates set in today's decision are similar to those interim rates, which dozens of competitors have successfully been using to bring new offers to market. Finalizing these rates provides certainty for the industry and will allow competitors to continue offering new choices to Canadians while also ensuring companies are compensated fairly for the investments they make to connect Canadians to fibre.

Making sure that Canadians have access to high-quality networks and choice is one part of the equation. The other part is making sure that they can easily find those choices, can switch to plans that best meet their needs, and are not surprised by higher bills. This is why the CRTC recently eliminated extra fees on Internet and cellphone plans and improved how Canadians are notified about expiring contracts and discounts. In a separate decision also released today, the CRTC is giving Canadians more ways to change or cancel their plans.

The CRTC will continue its active market surveillance to ensure that its approach translates into new choices and more affordable pricing for Canadians. The CRTC will also closely track industry progress in investing to connect more Canadians to high-speed Internet and other communications services. In doing so, the CRTC will follow the evidence and act quickly to adjust its approach if necessary.

Quote

"Today's decision finalizes the CRTC's approach to increasing competition, which is already driving more choice of affordable Internet services for Canadians. The final rates are based on real costs, and enable companies to compete for customers while maintaining incentives to build high-quality networks."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

As part of the public proceeding, the CRTC carefully considered submissions from a broad range of stakeholders, including large telecommunications providers, independent Internet service providers and consumer groups, and used its long-standing approach to establish final rates based on the actual costs of building and maintaining fibre networks.

The Consumer Protection Action Plan sets out the actions the CRTC is taking to protect and empower Canadians.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782