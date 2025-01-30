OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking action to help bring high-speed fibre Internet to the communities of Jade City and Good Hope Lake (Dease River) in British Columbia, as well as Upper Liard in the Yukon.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada. To date, the fund has improved high-speed Internet and cellphone service in over 270 communities, connecting essential institutions such as schools, health care facilities, and community centres.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing over $14 million to CityWest Cable and Telephone Corp. to build approximately 250 kilometres of new transport fibre infrastructure. The project will improve access to reliable and high-quality Internet service.

The project received support from the impacted communities. Letters of support emphasized the positive impact the project will have on daily life in these regions, including new opportunities for local businesses and improved access to health care.

The CRTC continues to assess Broadband Fund applications and will make more funding announcements in the coming months.

"We are taking action to help ensure that all Canadians have access to high-quality communications services. The project announced today will have a positive impact on three communities in British Columbia and the Yukon. This will help improve access to health care and education, and create new economic opportunities."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

To date, the CRTC's Broadband Fund has supported projects that will connect over 47,000 households, improve cellphone service along over 630 kilometres of major roads, and build over 5,200 kilometres of fibre to communities.

The CRTC is continuing to make improvements to the Broadband Fund as part of its review of the fund. In December 2024 , the CRTC announced its first decision to improve the fund and help make it faster and easier to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet. The CRTC will issue more decisions as part of its review and, later this year, it will launch the Indigenous Stream of the Broadband Fund.

