OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking action to bring high-speed fibre Internet to five Inuit communities in northern Quebec, all of which are official language minority communities. This project will build on past Broadband Fund projects in the Nunavik region and ensure that all Kativik communities are connected to high-speed Internet.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing $79.4 million to the Kativik Regional Government to build a 933-kilometre fibre link, which will connect the communities of Kangiqsualujjuaq, Aupaluk, Tasiujaq, Quaqtaq, and Kangirsuk to high-speed Internet services. This project will connect more than 40 essential institutions, such as schools and health care centres, and will offer social, educational, and economic benefits to the communities. It will also support future projects to connect businesses and over 700 households.

The project received support from the impacted communities and many organizations, including the Makivvik Corporation, which is the legal representative for the Inuit in Nunavik. Makivvik's letter of support emphasized the positive impact this project would have on life in Nunavik, including improving public safety, connecting family and friends, and enhancing businesses' ability to reach customers.

The CRTC is continuing to assess Broadband Fund applications and will make more funding announcements in the coming months.

"High-quality communications services are important to every aspect of our daily lives. This project will connect five remote Inuit communities in northern Quebec to high-speed Internet. This will have a significant impact in these communities, connecting over 40 public institutions, including schools and health care centres."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect underserved rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Canada . To date, the CRTC has committed over $694 million in nearly 250 communities and along nearly 540 kilometres of major transportation roads.

. To date, the CRTC has committed over in nearly 250 communities and along nearly 540 kilometres of major transportation roads. The CRTC created the Indigenous Relations Team to act as a dedicated point of contact at the CRTC for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and interested parties. The team supports Indigenous participation in CRTC proceedings and ensures the distinct nature and lived experiences of Indigenous peoples are considered across the CRTC's work.

