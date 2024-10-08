OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation on the proposed Code of Conduct for the Online News Act (the Act) bargaining framework.

The Act (formerly Bill C-18), which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023, aims to ensure that online platforms that make Canadian news content available fairly compensate Canadian news organizations. The Act requires the CRTC to set up and supervise the bargaining framework to support fair negotiations between news organizations and the largest online platforms.

The CRTC is moving quickly to advance the implementation of the Act. So far, the CRTC has launched three public consultations: one on the mandatory bargaining process, undue preference and information gathering, another on the Cost Recovery Regulations, and the third on Google's exemption application. In this fourth consultation being launched today, the CRTC is seeking views on the proposed Code of Conduct for bargaining under the Act.

The purpose of the proposed Code of Conduct is to help ensure online platforms and news organizations bargain in good faith and make informed decisions during negotiations.

The CRTC is accepting comments until November 7, 2024, and interested parties can participate by:

filling out the online form

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2

K1A 0N2 sending a fax to 819-994-0218

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public hearings and makes decisions based on the public record.

More information on the CRTC's Online News Act consultations can be found in the regulatory plan.

