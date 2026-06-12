CRTC consults on making consumer protections clearer for Canadians

GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to make consumer protections clearer and more consistent for Canadians across their Internet, cellphone, home phone and television services.

This consultation is one of many actions underway to improve consumer protections, strengthen competition and help make services more affordable. The CRTC recently eliminated extra fees on Internet and cellphone plans, improved notifications about expiring contracts, and gave Canadians more flexibility to change or cancel their plans.

The CRTC's consumer codes set out Canadians' rights and responsibilities, and what they can expect from their service providers. The codes were developed at different times to address different communications services. Given that many Canadians purchase Internet, cellphone, home phone and television services together, the CRTC aims to bring these protections into a single code.

This would make consumer protections easier to understand, reduce billing surprises, and help Canadians make informed choices about their communications services. It would also create greater consistency for service providers, helping reduce complexity and resolve customer complaints faster.

The CRTC is accepting comments until August 11, 2026. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2;

sending a fax to 819-994-0218;

submitting views through the CRTC Conversations platform; or

filing a link to a sign language video using the online form.

As part of this consultation, the CRTC plans to hold a public hearing starting on November 30, 2026.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

Quote

"Consumer protections should be simple. Through this consultation, we want to help Canadians understand their rights so they can make informed choices and better manage their bills."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

The Consumer Protections Action Plan sets out the actions we are taking to protect and empower Canadians.

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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