OTTAWA, ON AND GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act by launching two public consultations.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

The first consultation will update the definition of Canadian content for TV and online streaming services. The definition is used to help ensure that Canadian stories are made, shared, and discoverable.

The second consultation will update the rules that radio stations follow, so that they can have more flexibility. This will help them provide their communities with the content they need.

The CRTC is welcoming comments until January 20, 2025. You can participate by:

filling out the online form the consultation on Canadian television content;

filling out the online form the consultation on modernization of radio processes;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

As an independent quasi-judicial tribunal, the CRTC will continue to balance consulting widely with moving quickly to build the new regulatory framework. The CRTC has updated its plan to implement the modernized Act and expects to issue its key decisions over the next year.

Quote

"We know how important it is for Canadian stories to be told and shared, and how important radio is to our communities. That is why we are updating the definition of Canadian content for TV and online streaming services, and ensuring that radio stations can continue to support their communities with the information and music they want. We encourage everyone to participate and look forward to hearing a diversity of perspectives."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

To prepare for the consultation on Canadian content, the CRTC held engagement sessions across Canada with industry participants and creators, and published a What We Heard report.

with industry participants and creators, and published a What We Heard report. The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize the broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 12 public consultations and issued four decisions to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act , with more to come.

, with more to come. In the coming weeks, the CRTC will launch a consultation on the market dynamics and sustainability between small, medium and large players operating traditional and online platforms. The CRTC will also look at radio and audio streaming in Canada , including how to define audio content and support Canadian music.

, including how to define audio content and support Canadian music. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

Associated links

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423