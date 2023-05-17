CRTC Chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides to open 2023 Canadian ISP Summit

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian ISP Summit, the premier conference for internet service providers in Canada, is pleased to announce its 2023 keynote speaker: CRTC Chair Vicky Eatrides. The 2023 Canadian ISP Summit will be held at the Marriott Downtown at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on October 24-25, 2023.

This year's conference will highlight the progression of the Canadian telecom sector, with a focus on the evolving regulatory landscape, emerging trends, and the development of the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in the business and network with peers from across the country.

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Chair Vicky Eatrides was appointed in 2023 and has quickly started to tackle the challenges of modernizing Canada's telecommunications framework. Prior to joining the CRTC, Eatrides held senior leadership positions at the Competition Bureau, Natural Resources Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"We are looking forward to having CRTC Chair Eatrides join us for this year's conference," said Geoff White, Executive Director and General Counsel of the Competitive Network Operators of Canada. "Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of the telecom sector in Canada, and we're excited to hear her thoughts on where the industry is headed."

In addition to Chair Eatrides' keynote address, the conference will feature a range of presentations and panel discussions on topics such as the CRTC's wholesale framework review, legal developments like bills C-26 (cybersecurity) and C-288 (customer speeds and quality of service), broadband deployment and more. Attendees will also visit exhibit booths, where they can learn about the latest products and services from leading vendors in the industry.

"We're proud to continue to host the Canadian ISP Summit as the premier event for internet service providers in Canada," added White. "Our goal is to provide attendees with valuable insights and networking opportunities that will help them stay ahead of the curve in this fast-evolving industry."

Registration for the 2023 Canadian ISP Summit is now open. For more information and to register, please visit www.ispsummit.ca.

SOURCE Competitive Network Operators of Canada

For further information: Bryson Masse, [email protected], 819-639-2571