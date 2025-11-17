CRR and Islander get creative on Roadway Transaction within Alberta's Heavy Oil Fairway

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Resource Roadways (CRR), a leader in resource infrastructure ownership and operations, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Islander Oil & Gas Inc. ("Islander") to acquire 53 kilometres of critical roadway infrastructure, including the Seal Lake Road and East Chip Road.

The road network, located east of Peace River and north of Slave Lake, Alberta, primarily services Islander's Chipmunk project. It also provides westward access for third party operators active in the Seal, Slave Lake and Nipisi areas developing the Clearwater, Bluesky and Pekisko plays.

"We're excited to announce this first-of-its-kind transaction" said Mark Tysowski, President & Founder of CRR. "Not only does this acquisition expand our road network, but through close collaboration with Islander's management team, we've deployed a bespoke transaction structure that leverages roadway infrastructure to unlock capital for reinvestment in the Chipmunk project in a way not previously utilized in this sector."

Supported by its financial sponsor, CBRE Investment Management, CRR continues to identify and execute on high-value opportunities in Alberta and beyond. This transaction represents another milestone in CRR's strategy of partnering with forward-thinking resource companies to surface value from non-core infrastructure assets while maintaining long-term operational alignment.

The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to customary closing and regulatory conditions.

Following the acquisition, CRR will own and operate approximately 200 kilometres of resource roads across Alberta, strategically located within some of North America's most economic oil and gas plays, including the Montney, Duvernay, Clearwater and Deep Basin.

Leveraging the success of recent transactions, CRR has grown its customer base to over 70 leading E&P, midstream and forestry companies. Looking ahead, CRR plans to further expand its operations within the oil and gas sector while also diversifying into other resource focused industries, including forestry and mining.

RBC Capital Markets acted as CRR's financial advisor on the transaction. National Bank Capital Markets acted as Islander's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Canadian Resource Roadways (CRR)



CRR is an infrastructure business focused on owning and operating industrial access roads in Canada's resource sectors. By partnering with CRR, resource companies can monetize non-core road assets, redeploy capital into core operations and benefit from CRR's leading road maintenance and administration capabilities. Headquartered in Calgary, CRR is jointly owned by funds managed by CBRE Investment Management, directors and management. More information on CRR can be found at www.crrgroup.ca.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $155.8 billion in assets under management* as of September 30, 2025, operating in 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

