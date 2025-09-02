NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance company, is proud to announce that PanOxyl®—the award-winning skincare brand known for its effective acne solutions—has officially earned the #1 Acne Wash in Canada designation for its 4% Daily Cleansing Acne Wash, according to the latest NielsenIQ data.

PanOxyl

Formulated with 4% benzoyl peroxide, PanOxyl's Acne Wash offers powerful efficacy with a gentle, pH-balanced formula, making it ideal for daily use on sensitive, acne-prone skin. It works by eliminating acne-causing bacteria while helping to unclog pores and prevent future breakouts, without over-drying or irritating the skin.

"This recognition from NielsenIQ affirms what dermatologists and consumers have known for years - PanOxyl delivers real results," says Steve Gallopo, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. "We're honoured to be the top choice for Canadians seeking a powerful yet gentle solution for acne, and we remain committed to helping people feel confident in their skin."

Available in Canada since 2022, PanOxyl Acne Wash continues to stand out for its accessible, yet effective approach to acne care. It's available nationwide at major drugstores and online retailers.

About PanOxyl

PanOxyl is an award-winning skincare brand focused on clinically backed, effective acne treatments. With formulations designed to fight breakouts without compromising skin health, PanOxyl products are trusted by dermatologists and loved by consumers around the world. Learn more at www.panoxyl.ca .

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, CrownLaboratories.com, and CrownAesthetics.com. Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SOURCE Revance

Jill McGonigle, 978-866-4931, [email protected]