Crown Institute Announces Appointment of Inaugural Fellows

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada at Massey College has announced its first Fellows. They are leading scholars, journalists and practitioners of the Crown in Canada, among them former governor general David Johnston.

The Institute's new College of Fellows has a two-fold purpose: to recognize distinguished persons who have made major contributions to the study of the Crown; and to associate them with the Institute's program of educating Canadians on the Crown through policy papers, articles and lectures. The eight inaugural Fellows are acknowledged authorities on the Canadian Crown, with many publications to their credit. They are:

John Fraser, Toronto, Master Emeritus of Massey College and Founding President, Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada

Andrew Heard, Vancouver, Professor of Political Science, Simon Fraser University

D. Michael Jackson, Regina, President, Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada

Right Hon. David Johnston, Ottawa, former Governor General of Canada

Hon. Serge Joyal, Montreal, former Senator from Quebec

Barbara Messamore, Vancouver, Professor of History, University of the Fraser Valley

Peter Russell, Toronto, University Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto

David E. Smith, Niagara-on-the-Lake ON, Adjunct Professor, Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University

The Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada was founded at Massey College in the University of Toronto in 2005. The mission of the Institute is to enhance knowledge and understanding of the constitutional role of the Crown in Canada, particularly the functions performed by the sovereign, governor general, and lieutenant governors. The Institute has sponsored four policy conferences, in Ottawa (2010), Regina (2012), Victoria (2016), and Toronto (2019). It has published five books, including one on the crucial relationship between the Crown and the Indigenous peoples.

Fellows' biographies and contact information are available on request.

