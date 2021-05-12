Crown Capital Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2021.

A total of 5,379,902 common shares, representing approximately 59.5% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth. The votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Motions % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withhold Elect John Brussa 99.96% 0.04% Elect C. Robert Gillis 97.15% 2.85% Elect Christopher Johnson 91.97% 8.03% Elect Alan Rowe 91.97% 8.03% Elect Steven Sharpe 98.85% 1.15%

Crown has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000, Crown is a leading specialty finance company that provides growth capital to a diversified group of successful mid-market companies that are seeking alternatives to banks and private equity funds. Crown provides customized solutions in the form of loans, royalties, and other structures with minimal or no ownership dilution. In addition to deploying capital as a principal investor, Crown develops, manages and co-invests in alternative investment funds, including Crown Partners Fund and Crown Capital Power Fund.

