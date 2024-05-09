Crown Capital Partners Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

A total of 3,676,769 common shares, representing approximately 65.8% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth. The votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Motions % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withhold Elect John Brussa 99.7 % 0.3 % Elect Charles Frischer 99.7 % 0.3 % Elect C. Robert Gillis 99.7 % 0.3 % Elect Christopher Johnson 99.7 % 0.3 % Elect Alan Rowe 99.7 % 0.3 % Elect Steven Sharpe 99.8 % 0.2 %







Crown has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca .

